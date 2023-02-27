LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Public Safety Office is investigating after finding a student dead at a campus dormitory.

Police say just before 2 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Lewis Residence Hall for a welfare check. They found a male student dead in his room.

Property values spike in Riley County, here’s why

The cause of death is under investigation. Police say foul play is not suspected. The name of the student has not been released out of respect to his family.

Click here for more Kansas stories

Police say any student who is troubled by this event is encouraged to contact Counseling and Psychological Services, 785-864-2277, or use MySSP to call or chat with professional counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.