KU Senate asks university to cancel classes after the Super Bowl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP/KSNT) – University of Kansas students are urging administrators to call off classes on the day after the Super Bowl and to provide vomit bags on campus if they don’t.

The Student Senate made the request in a resolution passed Thursday ahead of the Super Bowl.

This is the second time in 50 years that the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl. The upcoming appearance will be the third time the Chiefs have played the final championship, previously playing in Super Bowl I and Super Bowl IV.

The resolution asked the chancellor to consider the, “Health implications of students attending classes and attempting course work less than 12 hours after the culmination of the Super Bowl and any celebrations that follow the game.”