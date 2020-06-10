Kansas National Guardsman credits military training to helping Lansing injured inmate

Sgt. Wesley Barrett (Credit/Kansas National Guard)

LANSING, Kan. (KSNT) – A sergeant with the Kansas National Guard used his medical background and military training to assist an injured inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Sgt. Wesley Barrett received a radio call near the end of his shift requesting medical assistance and a tourniquet. Responding to the call, Barrett found one inmate bleeding from the arm and applied the tourniquet to stop the bleeding. When the bleeding didn’t stop, he improvised by using a flex zip tie handcuff and pressure Band-Aid until medical services arrived on scene, according to a representative from the Kansas National Guard.

The Kansas National Guard mobilized Sgt. Barrett at the Lansing Correctional Facility in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Barrett said his military training is what helped him act quickly to help save the inmates life.