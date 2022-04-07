WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Black plumes of smoke rose above the city as a massive fire broke out in north Wichita Wednesday evening.

The fire started in the 2100 block of East 37th Street North, near the intersection of 37th and North Hillside Street, at 5:20 p.m. It has since been extinguished. It was a three-alarm fire, meaning that triple the amount of firefighters, trucks, and equipment was needed at the scene.

(Courtesy: Bryan Nolan)

According to Wichita Fire Department Chief Tammy Snow, this fire took place at the Coleman factory and there were no injuries. One employee was looked at by EMS, but refused help.

(Courtesy: Jeff Garrelts)

(Courtesy: Travis Kracman)

(Courtesy: Travis Kracman)

Approximately 20 employees were safely evacuated.

(Courtesy: Travis Kracman)

Snow said the fires caused propane containers to explode, but an investigation is still ongoing.

“Because it was out of the north, if it would have been out of the south blowing, all of these propane bottles would have blown right back into the building, and then we’d have significant issues. But, since the wind was out of the north it blew them across the parking lot into an open field, and we were able to mitigate the grass fires,” said Snow.