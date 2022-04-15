WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that three deputies have been injured in a shooting in Cowley County. The KHP also says a suspect has died.

It happened around U.S. Highway 77 and 122nd Road, about five miles north of Winfield.

#breakingnews @KSNNews confirms from KHP: Cowley officer-involved shooting, khp responded after shooting, 3 deputies injured, suspect dead, 1deputy airlifted to wichita

1 is being transported to wichita by ambulance. Still waiting on condition of 3rd deputy. #nexstarnation https://t.co/4gyWUqyRiY — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) April 15, 2022

According to the KHP, one of the deputies has been airlifted to Wichita. In addition, an ambulance is transporting another deputy. The KHP did not have any information about the third deputy.

A Cowley County employee tells KSN it happened around U.S. Highway 77 and 122nd Road, which is southwest of Udall.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will provide updates as soon as they are available.

In the meantime, residents are being asked to avoid the area.