Larned man charged with arson after allegedly burning an American flag

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – A 37-year-old Larned man is charged with arson after allegedly burning an American flag at the Carr Auction and Real Estate, Inc. building. The flag measured 30 feet by 20 feet.

Jason W. Cauble (KSN Photo)

Jason Wayne Cauble appeared before a judge Thursday for a first appearance. He was served a felony arrest warrant on Tuesday for a single count of arson.

The warrant stemmed from a joint investigation by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Larned Police Department into the alleged burning of the flag. The damage was found on April 29, 2021.

Cauble’s next hearing is scheduled for July 8. He is being held in the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff on a $15,000 bond.

If convicted, Cauble faces a presumptive prison sentence between 11 months and 34 months in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections depending on his criminal history.