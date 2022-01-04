Larned State Hospital escapee charged with second-degree murder in custody after running away

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in western Kansas say a Larned State Hospital inmate who escaped Monday is in custody.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said Isaac Nathaniel Watts was found in Finney County.

Grant County Sheriff James Biddle tells KSN News that Watts was found in a Garden City motel room. He was sent to Larned State Hospital for a mental evaluation after being held in Grant County.

Isaac N. Watts from 2006 (Courtesy: Grant County)

According to Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, Watts walked away from LSH approximately at 9 p.m. wearing multiple layers of clothing, including blue jeans and a state-issued jean jacket. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 161 pounds. He was charged with kidnapping and second-degree murder and was being held in the hospital’s crisis stabilization unit.

“I have been in constant contact with the superintendent and leadership team at Larned and am

monitoring the progress of the situation each moment,” Kansas Department for Aging and Disability

Services Secretary Laura Howard said.

LSH and KDADS officials are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s ongoing investigation.

#BREAKINGNEWS Larned State Hospital had another escape last night around 9pm. We've confirmed this with Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King confirms the man is Isaac Nathaniel Watts. We're told he has attempted murder charges @KSNNews — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) January 4, 2022

Back in June, John Freeman Colt escaped Larned State Hospital. He was captured in late September in Utah. Three are accused of helping Colt escape. Investigators believe Colt planned his escape. He posed as a doctor and made his way past five secured doors and ultimately outside the gates. Part of his escape included getting a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes.

KSN News will continue to follow this developing story online.