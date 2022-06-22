KANSAS (KSNT) – The last day to register to vote is approaching for the Kansas primary on August 2.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab has announced that the final day to register to vote in the primary is July 12, 2022. Kansans will not be able to register to vote again until August 3, 2022 once the deadline passes.

To register to vote in Kansas, you must have a valid Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card. Those who do not have a Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card will need to register using a paper application. If you have changed your name, address or party affiliation recently, then you must re-register. Once your application has been submitted, your county election officer will confirm that your registration is complete.

For other information on voting in Kansas, including important deadlines, click here. To register to vote online, click here. To check your voter registration status, click here.