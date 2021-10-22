Last seen at Kansas casino, investigators issue Silver Alert for 70-year-old man

FORD COUNTY (KSNT) – An elderly Kansas man has gone missing after going to a casino in Dodge City, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The KBI issued a statewide Silver Alert for James “Jim” W. Hines, 70, asking for help to find him. Hines was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boot Hill Casino and Resort. He was seen wearing a bright pink button-down shirt, jeans and bright yellow running shoes. The KBI said he may be driving a white or tan 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck with the license plate HAPWT.

Hines has dementia, according to the KBI. The agency asked anyone who may know where he is to call 911 or the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-492-6866.

