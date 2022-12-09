TOPEKA (KSNT) – The final statewide job fair of the year will be held later this month for potential job seekers to participate in.

Hosted by KANSASWORKS, this fair will be virtual. It will be on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those wanting to participate must register, regardless of whether or not they have done so for previous job fairs. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally as employers may request a video interview on the spot.

Candidates can participate in the fair with any digital device. Those with a disability can request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at 877-509-6757 before the event. To register now, click here. To browse for other jobs using the KANSASWORKS website, click here.

You can also check out the State of Kansas Employment Center by clicking here to look at jobs with the state.