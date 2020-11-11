Latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report recommends masks, social distancing and proactive testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – ABC News has obtained the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report which reveals Kansas is in the red zone for coronavirus cases, indicating 101 or more cases per 100,000 people.

Kansas has the 11th highest rate in the country.

The state is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 5th highest rate in the country.

The following three counties had the highest number of new cases over the last 3 weeks:

Sedgwick County

Johnson County

Wyandotte County

These counties represent 40.2% of new cases in Kansas.

The virus is not isolated to these counties however, and 85% of all counties in Kansas have moderate or high levels of community transmission, with 80% of all counties having high levels of community transmission in the red zone.

The report outlined some startling facts about the spread of the virus including, nearly 40% of nursing homes have COVID positive staff, as well the need to stop gatherings, wear masks, and the need for proactive testing of some populations.

Recommendations included in the report:

Surges can only be identified and interrupted through proactive and increased testing and surveillance, as universities have done with frequent (weekly) required testing

Adapt this approach to communities/counties in the orange or red zone with proactive weekly testing of groups from the community, including teachers, community college students, county workers, staff in crowded or congregate settings, and all hospital person

Long term care facility (LTCF) staff should identify geographic areas with high numbers of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic cases, which should then trigger widespread proactive testing among 18 to 40 year old and then isolation of positive cases

Expanded, strategic use of point of care antigen tests with immediate results will be critical to expanding the university model into the community; these tests should be used among all individuals independent of symptoms in orange and red counties.

Requiring use only in symptomatic individuals is preventing adequate testing and control of the pandemic.

Antigen tests tests do not perform well after 8 to 10 days after the start of the infection

When is rapid antigen test for COVID-19 most effective? Rapid antigen tests perform best when the person is tested in the early stages of infection with SARS-CoV-2 when viral load is generally highest. They also may be informative in diagnostic testing situations in which the person has a known exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. U.S. Centers for Disease Control Experts say no need to cancel Thanksgiving, but you really need to play it safe

All antigen results must be reported with both the number of positive results and total tests conducted; positives must be reported as COVID cases.

Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household

Always wear a mask in public places.

Stop gatherings beyond immediate household until cases and test positivity are in the yellow zone

Get your flu shot

In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks must be worn by students and teachers in K through 12 schools

Ensure all hospitals, including rural hospitals, have access to antivirals, antibodies, PPE, and ventilators

Behaviors are eroding on some college campuses; ensure students continue their mitigation behaviors to ensure no further outbreaks on or off campus. Ensure appropriate testing and behavior change in the 10 days prior to student departure to hometowns for the holiday season

Nearly 40% of nursing homes have COVID positive staff, indicating unmitigated community spread. Ensure all nursing homes, assisted living, and elderly care sites have full testing capacity and are isolating positive staff and residents.

Tribal Nations: Provide Abbot BinaxNOW tests to Tribal Nations to conduct weekly testing among all of those who live or work on the reservation. Weekly testing will immediately identify positives (asymptomatic and symptomatic), who will isolate and prevent further transmission to the community