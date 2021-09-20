Law enforcement expanding search for missing Jefferson County man

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide silver alert for a missing Ozawkie man.

Kenneth Klenklen is missing and law enforcement is turning to the public for help.

The whereabouts of Kenneth Klenklen, 59, remain unknown, and the public’s help is being requested to locate him.

Klenklen is described by authorities as a vulnerable older white male who is 59 years old. Klenklen is 5 foot, 9 inches tall weighing approximately 155 pounds. Kenneth suffers from Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease, and other health maladies.

Klenklen was last known to be at the Denison State Bank in Meriden, at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15th, 2021 where he made a small cash withdraw.

Klenklen was driving a Black with tan trim 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition bearing Kansas License Plate 246 MUZ.

The sheriff’s office first issued the silver alert to local media on Friday, but Klenklen has not been located, so the silver alert has been expanded to a statewide alert.

If you see Kenneth Klenklen or his vehicle or have details about his whereabouts, please immediately call 911, or contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s at (785) 863-2351.