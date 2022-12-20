TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement is encouraging motorists to be extra cautious as they take to the road this holiday season.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said on Tuesday that motorists need to practice safe driving practices as 2022 comes to an end due to higher amounts of traffic, impaired drivers and the threat of winter weather. The KHP said it will be focusing on impaired drivers, child passenger safety laws and seat belt use. A larger law enforcement presence on Kansas streets and highways is expected this holiday season as the number of motorists increases.

The KHP is encouraging people to follow this list of safety tips:

Prepare your vehicle for travel by replacing your wiper blades, ensuring your tires have good tread, and checking your vehicle’s fluids, exhaust system, and other mechanical equipment.

Always wear your seat belt, and properly secure children in the appropriate safety seats.

If you’re involved in a non-injury crash that involves non-hazardous materials, move your vehicle out of the lane of traffic to protect yourself as well as other motorists.

Always make sure you designate a sober driver for a safe ride home from your holiday festivities. Law enforcement will be out working, and they remind you that “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.”

The vehicle should also be stocked with items that would be beneficial if you were involved in a crash, such as bottled water, blankets, non-perishable food, first aid kit and a flashlight with extra batteries.

When you leave, start with a full tank of gas and a fully charged phone.

Dress for the weather. If you plan to travel in cold weather, make sure you have a coat in the vehicle and warm shoes in case you need to stop for any reason.

Check your route of travel for road conditions and/or construction work or other delays before you leave. Call 5-1-1 from any phone or visit kandrive.org to check road conditions in the state of Kansas.

As you travel, remember to move over for first responders and highway maintenance crews. If you are unable to move over, then please slow down.

If you are in need of help on a Kansas highway this holiday season, you cal call 47 for the KHP or 582 for the Kansas Turnpike Authority.