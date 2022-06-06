KENSINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a bank robbery and possible child abduction on Monday.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) spokeswoman Melissa Underwood, around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, the KBI responded to a bank robbery that occurred at the Farmers National Bank, 133 S. Main St. in Kensington.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a woman walked into the bank, told workers that she had a bomb laced with fentanyl, and demanded money.

When officers arrived on the scene, they detained the woman outside of the bank. When questioned, she stated that she was forced by two men to rob the bank while armed with a bomb. In addition, she also reported that her 8-week-old daughter was abducted by the men, who then left the area.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement concluded that many of the woman’s statements were not credible. It has also been determined that the device was not a bomb and that she does not have an infant.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said no child or persons of interest are being sought at this time.

KSN News will continue to follow this story online.