LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Two Lawrence police officers were in the right place at the right time to help save a child from a house fire, the department said Saturday.

Officers Stephen Ramsdell and Alex Brittain traveled Wednesday to Garnett to follow up on an investigation for a previous incident in Lawrence, according to the Lawrence Police Department. Around 3:30 p.m., the two officers were talking with a Garnett woman outside her home at 5th Avenue and Walnut Street when Ramsdell spotted a large fire glowing inside.

Brittain ran to the house’s front door while Ramsdell called emergency crews for help fighting the fire. The woman told Brittain her 3-year-old child was still inside the home as it burned. LPD said Brittain and the woman tried to go inside to save the child, but the heat, flames and heavy smoke forced them to back out and try another way.

“The smoke was so thick, Officer Brittain could not see the child’s mother, who was only about a foot away from him,” A spokesperson for LPD said. “The searing heat and fire at the front door caused Officer Brittain to suffer minor burns to his left hand and face and [singed the] hair on the left side of his head.”

Ramsdell caught up with Brittain and the woman at the side door to the home. The two officers went back inside through that door, and tried to get the child’s bedroom by crawling on their hands and knees. The thick smoke blinded Ramsdell and Britain, but they could hear the child crying. They had to back out again to get some air as the smoke and heat caused both of them to suffer inhalation burns, according to LPD.

“By this time, approximately half of the home was engulfed in flames as the inferno continued to rapidly spread,” the spokesperson for LPD said.

Brittain ran to the back of the burning house to try and find another way into the toddler’s room. The woman then ran into the home through the side door, and Ramsdell followed behind her. When the mother was able to find her child, LPD said Ramsdell used his flashlight to signal her and guide her back out through the smoke.

All four of them were able to get away safely as the fire consumed the house, and were treated at a local hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation. The home was completely destroyed in the fire, according to LPD.

“Thank you, Officer Ramsdell and Officer Brittain, for your unwavering courage in the face of certain danger to protect this mother and child from the catastrophic harm of the Garnett house fire,” the spokesperson for LPD said.