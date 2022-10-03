LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Sunday evening police shooting in Lawrence left one person dead and is now under investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Lawrence police responded to a home in the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace for a report of criminal damage.

Police say officers were confronted by an armed person as they began investigating. Lawrence police officers opened fire.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical crews responded and pronounced the armed person dead at the scene.

Lawrence Police Department policy requires any shooting involving officers to be investigated by the KBI.

No information on the subject has been released at this time.