LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are investigating after a person died in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Officers were called to the store near W. 23rd and Alabama around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. They found a victim who had been stabbed. Investigators said the victim died from the stabbing injuries.

Police have a suspect in custody in connection with the homicide.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.