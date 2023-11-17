TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it has narrowed its investigation into a children’s snack food as reports of illnesses increase nationwide.

On Nov. 16, the FDA released new information in its investigation of a line of apple purée and applesauce products which have been linked to a growing number of people in the U.S. who have fallen ill. The investigation began in early November when WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée pouches were recalled by WanaBana USA due to lead poisoning risks. The recall expanded a few days later to include additional products marketed for children.

On Nov. 13, the FDA revealed the number of people sickened in connection to the recalled products had grown to 22. The number has increased to 34 in the FDA’s most recent report. The investigation into the recalled products now includes state and local partners along with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

An FDA analysis of a sample from the WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Purée has shown elevated levels of lead. The sample contained 2.18 parts per million (ppm) of lead which is 200 times greater than the action level the FDA proposes for fruit purées and similar products intended for infants and young children.

A photo displaying the recalled products. (Photo Courtesy/FDA)

The FDA believes cinnamon used in the recalled products is the likely origin point of the lead contamination but this has yet to be tested fully. This has prompted the FDA and other health officials to screen incoming cinnamon shipments from several countries for possible lead contamination.

No other products are tied to this recall to date. However, the FDA is still investigating whether or not other products may be linked to the lead poisoning.

