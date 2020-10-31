Leavenworth County sheriff’s deputy identified as victim in deadly car-school bus crash

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (WDAF) — A Leavenworth County sheriff’s deputy was killed when his vehicle collided with a school bus Friday afternoon.

According to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Dep. Cpl. Daniel Abramovitz, 60, died at the scene of the crash.

The crash happened at 4 p.m. when Abramovitz’s unmarked sheriff’s vehicle was involved in a crash with a school bus near 211th Street and McIntyre Road.

Tonganoxie School District Superintendent Loren Feldkamp said that one student was on board the bus and was released to his parents. A USD 464 bus driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of the bus driver’s injuries are unknown.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Sheriff Andrew Dedeke said in a press release that Abramovitz had worked at the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years and was looking forward to retirement on March 1, 2020. He was most recently assigned to the Investigations Division, where his focus was sex crimes and child sexual abuse cases.

“Abramovitz was well-respected and much loved. He leaves to mourn his loss Carol and three

adult children, Chrissy, Randi and Raymond as well as two siblings,” Sheriff Dedeke said.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.