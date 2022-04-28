LEBO (KSNT) – A Lebo-Waverly School District student who died this week has been identified.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at Lebo United Methodist Church for Marshall Pendlay, 17. The obituary said he died at his home and he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at a young age.

Marshall is the son of John Paul and Mindy Kay (Heller) Pendlay of Burlington, according to the obituary.

He was a student at Lebo High School and was attending classes at Flint Hills Technical College in Emporia in the Automotive Technology Program.

The Unified School District 243 said at 1:50 p.m. Monday that it received word that a student at Lebo Jr. & Sr. High School had died. The Lebo-Waverly School District did not, at the time, say if the student passed away at or away from the high school in its statement, but did say that the school was under a “media blackout.”