Liberal Police Department terminates officer for violation of department procedures

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Liberal Police Department said Friday it became aware of a social media post circulating overnight of a city police officer displaying a hand gesture commonly associated with criminal gang activity while in uniform and on duty.

In a news release, Liberal PD said a thorough investigation regarding this officer’s actions throughout the night and morning authenticated the picture, and the officer was placed on immediate administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of further review. A following more in-depth review determined the officer had violated departmental procedures and guidelines set forth by the City of Liberal, and is no longer employed by the Liberal Police Department.

The Liberal Police Department said it does not tolerate displays or vocalizations of hate speech, disparaging words or actions or criminal activity and has taken appropriate actions to continue to build trust and transparency between their officers and the community.

