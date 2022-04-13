TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly signed a new bill into law on Wednesday requiring the Secretary of Wildlife and Parks to issue lifetime hunting and fishing licenses to Kansas kids.

This new bill, HB 2456, will make the lifetime hunting and fishing license available to any Kansas child under the age of seven. However, the cost of the license varies: children under the age of five can acquire a license for a price not exceeding $300, while those who are between six and seven years old can get the license for a price not exceeding $500. This license can be paid for on behalf of the child.

HB 2456 also requires the Secretary of Wildlife and Parks to submit an annual report to the House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget and the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources on the number of child licenses issued. The authority to issue these licenses will expire on July 1, 2032.