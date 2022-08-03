OLATHE, Kan. — Two people are recovering after a close call at work.
Johnson County emergency responders said the two employees were working at a rock quarry near W. 167th Street and Switzer Rd. Wednesday afternoon.
Lightning hit a piece of equipment around 12:30 p.m.
Emergency responders said one of the workers was inside the vehicle at the time. The other employee was nearby.
Both employees were injured. The worker inside the machinery went to the hospital as a precaution.
Both employees are expected to survive.