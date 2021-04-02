Limited number of fans allowed at Kansas Speedway for May NASCAR race

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – JULY 23: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, and Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Wabash Ford, lead the restart during the NASCAR Cup Series Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at Kansas Speedway on July 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — NASCAR fans, start your engines and plan on heading to Kansas Speedway.

The speedway announced a limited number of fans will be allowed inside the track for NASCAR Weekend. The ARCA Menards Series race is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 at 12:30 p.m. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will run that same day at 6:30 p.m. The NASCAR Cup Series Bushy McBush Race 400 is scheduled for Sunday, May 2.

Kansas Speedway acknowledged there will be reduced capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but hasn’t said exactly what capacity will look like for the event.

“We are thrilled to welcome fans back to Kansas Speedway for a safe, exciting race weekend just as we did last October,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “We have worked with great cooperation from state and local officials to ensure a safe event for our fans, competitors and the entire industry as we look forward to kicking off our 20th anniversary season next month.”

To allow for social distancing, Kansas Speedway says fans will have staggered entry times and many assigned seating in the grandstands may have been relocated.

Fans will be screened before entering the facility and masks are required. Kansas Speedway will have hand washing and sanitizing stations and says it is taking other precautions.