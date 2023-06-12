TOPEKA (KSNT) – The State Library of Kansas announced it will be holding non-competitive grant opportunities for libraries in Kansas.

The grant funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) called the Library Services and Technology Act Grant (LSTA) will provide funding for purchases of books from the 2023 Kansas Notable Books list, according to the Communications Coordinator for the State Library of Kansas Wulf James.

James said participating libraries will be reimbursed for the purchase of one copy in any format of any or all books on the 2023 Kansas Notable Books list. Selected libraries can purchase one copy of each book on the 2023 Kansas Notable Books list which is comprised of 15 books.

Libraries must be a participant of KICNET, a statewide system available to all libraries, and/or the OCLC interlibrary loan and agree to terms listed in the Grant Subgrant Eligibility Policy and Assurances documents.

Libraries must submit a signed copy of the application by library courier, email attachment, or by mail to the State Library of Kansas at 300 SW 10th Ave. before Sept. 15, 2023.

Books available through the grant program: