Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park opening in October

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The newest state park in Kansas is set to open on October 12.

The Nature Conservancy and Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism announced Monday that Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park will open to the public at the beginning of October.

A grand-opening ceremony with speeches and a ribbon-cutting will mark the opening of the park to the public at 10:00 a.m. Two permanent trails will open after the ceremony and will close at sunset.

Free guided tours are available on opening day, departing from the parking lot every hour from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Registration is required for the tours and can be completed here.

The two trails will allow visitors to explore part of the 220 acres of dramatic chalk rock formations that are located in southern Logan County.

The Overlook Trail extends one-quarter mile along a crushed rock surface to a scenic viewpoint. The Life on the Rocks Trail winds 1.5 miles along the rim of the formations from which visitors can enjoy a variety of views and two scenic overlooks.

Visitors are not allowed off-trail unless accompanied by park staff on a guided tour.

In addition to the rock formations, the area serves as nesting habitat for ferruginous hawks and is home to rare plants.

The 332-acre state park can be accessed from Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 83. The park will be open to visitors from sunrise to sunset daily, all year round.

Visitors must have a $5 daily vehicle permit or a Kansas state parks vehicle pass to enter the park.

For more information, visit nature.org/littlejerusalem and KSOutdoors.com/Little-Jerusalem.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism offered the following directions to the park:

From the North:

From Oakley, drive approximately 22 miles south on U.S. Highway 83 to Gold Road. Turn west onto Gold Road. Drive 3.5 miles to County Road 400. Turn north on County Road 400. Drive 1 mile to entrance for Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park.

From the South:

From Scott City, drive approximately 21 miles north on U.S. Highway 83 to Gold Road. Turn west onto Gold Road. Drive 3.5 miles to County Road 400. Turn north on County Road 400. Drive 1 mile to the entrance for Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park.

