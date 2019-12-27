LIVE: Explosion reported at east Wichita aviation plant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita emergency crews are on the scene of a reported explosion at the Beechcraft aviation plant.

The explosion happened around 8 a.m. Friday near Central and Webb Road. Several people in east Wichita reported feeling and hearing the explosion.

The Wichita Fire Department reports multiple injured patients, and cites emergency medical services calling it a level one “mass casualty incident.” They have deployed hazmat teams at the aircraft plant.

UPDATE | Beechcraft Complex – E Central Ave / S Webb Rd | EMS calling a Level 1 MCI | Multiple patients ranging from Code Green to Code Red | https://t.co/mrd1tcNJr3 — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) December 27, 2019

Webb Road is closed between Central and Kellogg.

