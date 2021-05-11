LIVE: Governor Laura Kelly joins other leaders to help Kansas young people reach their full potential

Kansas Sen. Laura Kelly, D-Topeka, tells the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services Secretary Tim Keck that it’s evident to everyone that the Osawatomie State Hospital needs more staff right now during a hearing Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016 at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will join Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Vice Chair of the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) national board, to discuss the benefits of the JAG program in Kansas during a virtual press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

WATCH: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021

JAG is a state-based program program whose purpose is to support young people who face significant challenges.

The program hopes to help students reach economic and academic success.

The program meets those goals with classroom instruction, trauma informed education, student-led programs, post-secondary development and advice and support.

Other speakers include Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, and Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson.