TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say frozen and refrigerated lobster sold nationwide, including in Kansas, is being recalled over listeria concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Greenhead Lobster Products is voluntarily recalling all frozen and refrigerated cooked lobster meat products it made from May 9, 2023 to Oct. 19, 2023. The recall was started due to the products potentially being contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

While none of the recalled lobster products have so far tested positive for listeria, the FDA said the recall is being conducted due to listeria being detected in the processing environment for the lobster. No other products from Greenhead Lobster are included in this recall, including raw products.

Listeria can cause serious and even fatal infections in groups like young children, frail or older adults and those who have weak immune systems. The FDA said symptoms of listeria can appear as a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The recalled product was sold in packages ranging from one to two pounds or in cases up to 12 pounds. The frozen products can be identified with “best if used by dates” ranging from May 8, 2025 to Oct. 12, 2025. The refrigerated products are marked with “best if used by dates” for May 27, 2023 and Oct. 30, 2023. This information can be found on the front of the package.

The FDA said the products were initially distributed to Maine and New Hampshire before later being sold through wholesale distributers and online e-commerce sites nationwide. No illnesses have been reported yet in connection to the recalled products.

If you have purchased the recalled lobster products, the FDA urges you to return them and avoid eating them. You can reach out to Greenhead Lobster Products with questions by sending an email to recall@greenheadlobster.com. More information on the recalled products can be found by clicking here.