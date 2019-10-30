Local 8-year-old steals the show during Miranda Lambert’s Wichita concert

WICHITA, Kan. (WDAF) — A little girl from Platte City, Missouri stole the show at county singer Miranda Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars show Saturday night in Wichita.

Lambert shared video of the sweet moment on her Instagram account.

“This little girl has stolen my heart all night long,” Lambert said as she asked her crew to bring 8-year-old Remi up on stage.

The moment moved little Remi to tears.

As Lambert grabbed her hand to comfort her, the country singer was also moved to tears as she sang her hit, “All Kinds of Kinds.”

“Sometimes there is a face in the crowd that captivates you,” Lambert captioned the video. “Thank you for the tears and smiles and for being who you are. You inspired all of us last night. I’ll never forget you.”

Lambert and Remi finished the song while also leading the crowd to sway their arms side to side, and before the song was over, little Remi gave the crowd the ‘rock on’ sign.

Lambert will bring her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars show to Kansas City on Thursday, Feb. 6. Tickets are still available.

Remi and her mom, Chelsea, said they already have pit passes to the show.