Local gas prices near $3 a gallon

In this Thursday, July 16, 2015 photo, a customer re-fuels her car at a Costco in Robinson Township, Pa. The national average price of gasoline this Labor Day weekend will be its lowest at this time of year since 2004, a result of low oil prices and a quiet hurricane season that has allowed refineries […]

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gas prices in Topeka are getting close to $3 a gallon after rising 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy, which tracks fuel prices nationwide.

Kansas has some of the lowest gas prices in the nation. California and much of the West have the highest gas prices from $3.50 to $4.50 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Topeka is priced at $2.71 a gallon this week while the most expensive is $2.99 a gallon.

The national average price of gas has gone up 5.2 cents just in the last week, averaging $3.25 per gallon, up almost $1.08 over last year at this time.

“Last week saw oil prices advance to their highest in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing the critical $80 per barrel level. The nation’s gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The OPEC decision caused an immediate reaction in oil prices, and amidst what is turning into a global energy crunch, motorists are now spending over $400 million more on gasoline every single day than they were just a year ago. The problems continue to relate to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic. If Americans can’t slow their appetite for fuels, we’ve got no place for prices to go but up.” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy

Wichita, gas prices were up 12.1 cents per gallon, in Kansas City gas went up on average 8.3 cents per gallon, and in Lincoln only 1.1 cents per gallon.

Kansas AAA is reporting that the current average in Manhattan is $2.99 per gallon, just a few cents cheaper than Lawrence, which is averaging $3.02 per gallon.