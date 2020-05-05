Local officers to fill shifts so Overland Park police can take day off, grieve loss of officer killed

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — The Overland Park Police Department gave all of their officers the day off Monday to grieve the loss of Officer Mike Mosher who was killed in the line of duty Sunday, Police Chief Frank Donchez said.

Officers from Johnson County and Wyandotte County will fill all of the department’s open shifts through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“We are going to spend the day helping our officers,” Chief Donchez said. “They’re grieving. We have peer support on the premises now and throughout the next couple of days.”

Chief Donchez said he was at the hospital when Officer Mosher passed.

“I want to do everything to I can to make sure they’re comforted and make sure Mike’s memory is honored,” Chief Donchez added.

According to the department, Officer Mosher was on his way into work when he witnessed a hit-and-run crash near West 143rd Street and Antioch Road.

He called it in and then followed the suspect to West 123rd Street and Mackey Street where he pulled the car over.

Investigators say officer Mosher walked to the car and exchanged words with the suspect. That’s when the department says the shooting happened.

Officer Mike Mosher

Officer Mosher and the suspect exchanged gun fire. Both were hit and both died.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Team is in charge of the investigation.

“That’s a team that we have in Johnson County where members of other departments not on the department of the involved officer investigates the shooting,” Chief Donchez said.

Officer Mosher was just 37 years old. He leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

He began his career in Overland Park on September 26, 2005. During his nearly 15-year career with the department he served as a community oriented policing officer and a school resource officer. He was also on the department’s crisis negotiation team, and most recently a field training officer.

“He’s there helping to train the new people coming on the job, and pass along his experience and knowledge to them,” Chief Donchez said. “There’s no doubt that that’s going to be greatly missed.”

Officer Mosher was also the President of the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 21 and had been for the past several years.

He was named officer of the year in 2019 after a 2018 a shooting where he and his partner were ambushed. Chief Donchez said Mosher fired back and killed the suspect.

The Chief said Officer Mosher’s parents said they found comfort knowing he gave his life doing what he loved–protecting his community.

Officer Mosher’s dad told Chief Donchez that he would called him every shift just to check in with him.

“Mike’s family has a strong, strong faith, and this department is strong and resilient,” Chief Donchez added.

The chief said he is thankful for the outpouring of support he’s received from his and surrounding communities.

A memorial has been set up outside of the Overland Park Police Department Monday in memory of Officer Mosher.

He was the first Overland Park police officer to die in the line of duty since Deanna Rose in 1985.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

The department has not released any information about the suspect.