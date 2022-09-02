TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Tensions are rising among Kansas gubernatorial candidates, as the General election nears.

The campaign for Republican Nominee for Governor, Derek Schmidt, rolled out a new website that aims to target democratic opponent Laura Kelly’s record on the issues of the economy, education, and pandemic overreach.

The website, LockdownLaura.com, launched on Friday.

The website criticizes Governor Kelly over issues, like the economy and education.

It also highlights coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, where businesses and schools were ordered to close.

Earlier this week. Schmidt called the Governor’s decision to close schools a ‘disaster,’ tying it to learning loss during the pandemic.

“Governor Kelly’s decision to dig in her heels and stand by a decision that was wrong at the time, and that the results have confirmed was a complete disaster, is disqualifying. Kansas parents and students deserve better,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt’s came in response the Governor made interview in Wichita Wednesday, where she spoke on her decision to close schools during the pandemic in 2020.

“We have obviously, you know, started schools back up, but we have also invested a lot of money to help kids with that learning loss,” Kelly said. “We recognize that it was real. It was a very difficult time for our kids, our parents, our teachers, everyone.”