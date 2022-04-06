LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Labette County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the person who left a mobile home in the middle of a rural road in southeast Kansas.

The sheriff said someone abandoned the home at Nation Road and Trego Road near the Kansas state line. He posted a picture of the house and a nearby tractor. He said it appears the tractor was pulling the trailer home until the tires blew out.

(Courtesy Labette County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy Labette County Sheriff’s Office)

The mobile home has been on the road since about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about who owns the home should contact the Labette County Sheriff’s Office at 620-795-2565.

After the sheriff posted pictures on Facebook, some people started having a little fun with it.

One person suggested setting up a Dukes of Hazard scene Labette County-style.

Another person asked if they could pretend to be in a twister movie and drive through it.

Another person wondered how you would explain it to your insurance company if you hit a house in the middle of a road.