LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Labette County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the person who left a mobile home in the middle of a rural road in southeast Kansas.
The sheriff said someone abandoned the home at Nation Road and Trego Road near the Kansas state line. He posted a picture of the house and a nearby tractor. He said it appears the tractor was pulling the trailer home until the tires blew out.
The mobile home has been on the road since about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information about who owns the home should contact the Labette County Sheriff’s Office at 620-795-2565.
After the sheriff posted pictures on Facebook, some people started having a little fun with it.
One person suggested setting up a Dukes of Hazard scene Labette County-style.
Another person asked if they could pretend to be in a twister movie and drive through it.
Another person wondered how you would explain it to your insurance company if you hit a house in the middle of a road.