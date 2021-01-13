Lost and found: Kansas family reunites with dog after 7 months

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Lost and found. A Kansas family was reunited with their dog more than six months after he went missing.

“It was hard,” said Jackson Morgan.

Jackson is a man of few words. His dog Duke is not.

“He is a cuddler,” Morgan said. “He is a talker.”

When you ask Jackson about Duke, it is hard to put into words what he means to him.

“I do not even know,” Morgan said. “Everything, still.”

That was still the case even when Duke went missing last summer. Jackson’s dad, Justin Morgan, would not let his family give up on finding him. He put up signs. He made social media posts and drove around town looking for him.

“We drove all over town,” Morgan said. “Jackson, he was probably the one who took it the hardest. He would break down every once in a while, and he would cry, and I would be like Jackson what is going on and he was like, ‘I am missing Duke.'”

A family friend spotted Duke six months later at the humane society and knew it had to be him.

“He knew instantly. He made sounds I have never heard him make,” Morgan said. “It meant everything to me.”

More importantly, he meant everything to his kids who waited nearly seven months to see their dog again and never gave up hope.

“It made me smile made me cry. It was emotional,” Morgan explained.

Morgan surprised his kids one day and took a video of the reunion where Duke greeted each child and hugged Jackson. It was the moment the Morgan family was hoping for and never gave up on. Duke was back home and with his best friend, Jackson, who knew it had to be his dog.

“I knew he was growing in the winter coat in the summer and that is when I lost him so I knew he had his winter coat by now,” he said.

Having their dog back and their family finally back together again was what Justin Morgan waited for.

“The look on their face,” he said. “The way that Jackson reacted was exactly the way everybody thought he would react. It was very emotional.”

The Morgan family also thanks the humane society for making sure their dog was chipped immediately once they found him.