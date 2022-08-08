LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the arrest of an Ohio man wanted for a quadruple murder in Ohio.

The LPD confirmed the arrest of Stephen Marlow on Sunday.

According to Lawrence Police, there was reason to believe the man was in Lawrence so patrol supervisors initiated a city-wide search.

An officer with the Lawrence Police Department noticed a vehicle matching the vehicle’s description turn eastbound onto 23rd Street from Ousdahl Road and relayed the information. As police were en route, the vehicle turned into a parking lot off 23rd Street, where the suspect exited the vehicle and was taken into custody peacefully.

Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday’s slayings.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson, and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released. All were pronounced dead at the scene.