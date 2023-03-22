STERLING, Kan. (KSNW) — A Lyons man is dead following a crash in Rice County Tuesday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Kansas Highway 14 at Avenue Q, about 5 miles north of Sterling. Troopers say a 33-year-old Wichita woman driving a minivan west of Avenue Q when she failed to yield at the stop sign and crashed into a Ford Focus that was heading north on K-14.

The driver of the Ford Focus, 50-year-old Christy Morrison of Lyons, was airlifted to Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita to be treated for serious injuries. Her passenger, 60-year-old Christopher Morrison of Lyons, was taken to Lyons Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Troopers say the two women in the van were not hurt.