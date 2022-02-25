KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The countdown to the wedding is officially underway for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancé Brittany Matthews is underway.

But, before they walk down the aisle, the two celebrated with friends Thursday night.

Mahomes and his Chiefs teammates and friends partied at a Las Vegas restaurant for a bachelor dinner. A picture Carversteak shared on Instagram showed Mahomes holding the end of a tomahawk steak. His name and a Chiefs logo were carved into the steak’s bone.

Mahomes’ Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Orlando Brown, Jr. flew to Vegas for the fun. Former Chiefs Quarterback Alex Smith also attended.

Another picture shows the group doing shots outside of the Resorts World Hilton that displayed a picture congratulating Mahomes and Matthews.

Matthews shared her bachelorette party and they celebrated in their own way.

Pink, white and champagne-colored balloons decorated light-up letters next to a pool with heart-shaped floaties.

Pictures Matthews shared on Instagram stories show the group relaxing and celebrating out on the town. Friday morning they worked out and jumped in the pool.

The couple is keeping the details of the upcoming nuptials private, but did drop some hints about the ceremony last year.

Earlier this month, Matthews also shared photos at the final fitting for her wedding dress.