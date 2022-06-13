KANSAS (KSNT) – The man accused of the killing of a 9-year-old Eudora child during a hit and run crash just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10 has been returned to Douglas County, Kansas. The girl’s grandfather was injured during the hit and run.

Nine-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard died from her injuries, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Her grandfather, who was driving the motorcycle, suffered serious injuries but is recovering well.

On Monday morning, June 13, Public Information Officer George Diepenbrock said Jose Alfredo Galiano Meza arrived via secure transport.

Meza was found in Indiana and extradited to Kansas to face charges.

Deputies early in the investigation were able to identify the man suspected of driving the van that struck a motorcycle. Investigators said they located Meza inside of a vehicle and took him into custody. On June 6 the sheriff’s office said they would transfer Meza back to Douglas County where he will face charges.

The van involved in the hit and run was later located in Kansas City and was towed back to Lawrence.

After conducting an extensive investigation that included witness interviews, deputies said early in the investigation they were able to identify Meza as the driver of the van that struck the motorcycle and left the scene. Meza had been in Lawrence earlier in the day on May 14 for a painting job and was driving back to the Kansas City area.

Witnesses reported the driver of the white van after the crash continued down the ramp leaving its

bumper behind and returned to eastbound K-10.

