Man accused of stabbing woman 30 times testifies in own trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – The trial of Wade Dunn continues. He is accused of stabbing a Wichita woman 30 times in the middle of the day back on Sept. 23, 2019, near 17th and Doreen in northeast Wichita. The victim dropped to the ground and begged him to stop.

Dunn said he was high on K2 and meth while walking through the victim’s neighborhood. He said he was carrying a knife because he’s “naturally paranoid.”

“I remembered I had something in my hand, and I looked at it, and it was a knife, and it was bent, and I saw blood on it, and I threw it, and saw a hole and I threw it in there, and I looked down at my shirt, and I thought I saw blood on it. I mean I was freaking out at this point,” said Dunn.

During cross examination, prosecutors brought up a jailhouse interview Dunn did with another media outlet in which said he felt threatened by the victim and gave details about the attack.

The prosecution and defense rested on Wednesday. Closing arguments are scheduled to begin today.