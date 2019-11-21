Man arrested for threat at Hutchinson newspaper office

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson police arrested a man after receiving a threat of an armed person at the Hutchinson News late Wednesday night.

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded around 11:30 p.m after a temporary employee at the paper working in the mailroom reported someone was trying to shoot into the building.

After interviewing employees, it was determined that the temporary employee, Dominic Zales, was the one who called in the report.

Police didn’t find anyone on scene and determined it was a hoax. They arrested Zales on suspicion of criminal threat.