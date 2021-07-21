Man arrested in ‘accidental’ deadly shooting at Wichita apartments

WICHITA (KSNT) – Wichita police said they arrested a man in what they call an “accidental” fatal shooting.

It happened Tuesday around 8 p.m. at the Riverside Apartment Complex. Wichita Police Department Lt. Ronald Holt said officers found 19-year-old Jyrez Ricks of Wichita with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He died at the scene.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested 21-year-old Jordan Williams on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. WPD said the investigation revealed that Williams was handling a handgun inside the apartment occupied by Ricks and three other friends. As he was handling the gun, it accidentally discharged, striking Ricks. 

Williams was contacted and arrested without incident.

