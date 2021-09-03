Man charged with fatally stabbing uncle near Derby

WICHITA (AP) — A 32-year-old man has been charged with stabbing his uncle to death. Douglass McGathy was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, two counts of domestic battery, and criminal property damage.

Sedgwick County authorities say 48-year-old Kelly Joe Ralph was found stabbed several times on Monday at a home in a rural part of the county near Derby.

He died later at a hospital. Authorities said the men apparently fought over a gun deal. McGathy is being held on $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 9.