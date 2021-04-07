Man convicted of 2017 killing of neighbor in Kansas City

Ashley Geddes was found dead in her townhome Thursday, June 1, 2017. (FOX4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Kansas City man of first-degree murder for killing his neighbor in 2017, one day before what would have been her 25th birthday.

The Kansas City Star reports that a Jackson County jury found 28-year-old Cedric Russell guilty of killing Ashley Geddes, whose body was found in her Kansas City apartment by her mother.

Russell also was found guilty of tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Police have said Russell told investigators that Geddes stopped breathing as he choked her during sex, and police investigated her killing as a sexual assault and homicide.

Russell is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3.