Man dead after shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita police said a 40-year-old man has died after a shooting in the 4400 block of East Bayley. It happened around 4 a.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they found shell casings, but the victim was not there. He had been transported to the hospital by a vehicle.

Witnesses told police that they heard arguing prior to hearing gunshots.

Police said three people including the victim were involved, and they are trying to determine why the two men were at the home.

“The victim and a 42-year-old male went to the home in the 4000 block of East Bayley. A physical disturbance ensued. During the disturbance, a shot was fired killing him,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Police said the shooting wasn’t random, and they are still investigating.

