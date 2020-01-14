Man dies after being cut in the neck, suspect behind bars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a 19-year-old man died after being cut in the neck.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of North Spruce, shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. They found Vincent Venturella suffering from a severe laceration to the neck. He died at a hospital on Monday.

Police learned there had been a disturbance at the home between the victim and Morgan Prager, 24, of Pittsburg, Kansas. Prager is the brother of the victim’s ex-girlfriend.

Investigators say Prager cut Vemturella with a knife and then fled. Wichita police contacted their Pittsburg colleagues who arrested Prager.

He was transported to Wichita and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.