Man dies after being shot in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT/AP) – Police said a man has died after being shot outside a Wichita restaurant, and a suspect has been arrested.

Police said the shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in south Wichita.

A police investigation revealed that a disturbance happened outside Berrieria Tito restaurant.

Authorities said the man made his way into the restaurant, where he died.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s name.

One person has been arrested in the shooting, according to authorities, and investigators are not looking for other suspects.

Officer Charley Davidson said there is no indication the suspect and victim knew each other before the shooting.