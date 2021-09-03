Man dies following rollover crash in western Kansas

KEARNY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a man died in western Kansas following a crash seven miles northeast of Deerfield.

ZZZZ: A sleeping man was found on a Kansas porch, arrested after deputies find his car. https://www.ksnt.com/news/local-news/sleeping-man-on-kansas-porch-arrested-after-deputies-find-his-car/

It happened Thursday near Kearny County Road 130 and Road X. The sheriff’s office located a Jeep that rolled.

The driver was identified as Joseph Earl Seeger-Guebara. The sheriff’s office said Seeger-Guebara was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt.

He was transported to Kearny County Hospital where he died from his injuries.