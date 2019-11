Man found dead outside Wichita bar after shooting reports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita police are investigating the death of a man who was found inside his pickup truck Sunday night.

Police initially responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of South Rock Road around 6:45 p.m. Officers said no shell casings were found, and witnesses did not see a shooting occur.

The man was inside his truck parked outside the Southrock Billiards and Sports Bar, though nothing related occurred inside the club. Police have not released his name, age or race, but they are investigating the case.