LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 25-year-old man was convicted of killing a man he was trying to remove from his home.

Steven Drake was convicted Friday of killing 26-year-old Bryce Holladay in September 2017. Drake was charged with first-degree murder but the jury convicted him on the lesser charge.

Drake testified during the trial that he shot Holladay in self-defense as he was trying to get Holladay to leave his duplex. He testified that Holladay was stealing from the home and was violent.

Prosecutors said Drake shot Holladay with premeditation, citing texts he sent to other people saying he was going to shoot Holladay.